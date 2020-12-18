Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $586.43

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $586.43 and traded as high as $712.40. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) shares last traded at $706.10, with a volume of 1,589,223 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 757.17 ($9.89).

The company has a market cap of £5.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 587.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -23.33%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan purchased 45,695 shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

