KUN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $663.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, KUN has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One KUN token can now be purchased for approximately $9.38 or 0.00041254 BTC on exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $18,761.42 and approximately $663.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00132079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00789326 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00165107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00387561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00125752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077843 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

