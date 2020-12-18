K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.79. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1,052,311 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.91 and its 200-day moving average is €6.31.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

