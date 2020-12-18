Kryll Trading Up 30% Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Kryll has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $27,662.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00376333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.93 or 0.02472608 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,611,443 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

