KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 4,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.00% of KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.