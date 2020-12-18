Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KEP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,372. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

