Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.65-3.90 EPS.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.