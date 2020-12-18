Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.51

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

KNMCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

