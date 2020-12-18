KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

KLXE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ KLXE remained flat at $$7.06 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.74. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. Equities research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 66.7% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 133.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 145,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

