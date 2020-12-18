Kleros (PNK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.57 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005639 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,194,725 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

