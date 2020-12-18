Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Up 9.4%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $39.76. Approximately 255,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 449,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

