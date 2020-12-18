King Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $30.27 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,035,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for 2.9% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. 127,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,282. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

