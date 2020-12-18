King Street Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 107.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433,875 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment accounts for about 7.5% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $78,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLCO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CLSA downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

