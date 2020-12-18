King DAG One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82,894.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $82,894.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

