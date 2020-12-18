Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 30,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,771.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.90. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,601,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

