Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

KRP stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

