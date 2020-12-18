KeyCorp Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 268.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 195,996 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

