KeyCorp Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

AKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $126,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

