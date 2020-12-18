Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Trading Down 7.4%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 1,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Key Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 89.50% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Key Energy Services, Inc. will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

