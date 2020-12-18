Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Shares Down 7.4%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 1,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Key Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.56.

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $1.47. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 89.50% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Key Energy Services, Inc. will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

