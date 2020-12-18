Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 5.3%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $82.74. 301,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 128,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

