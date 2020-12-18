Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives $78.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 276,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KROS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. 6,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,895. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

