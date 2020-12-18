Kering SA (KER.PA) (KER) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA: KER) in the last few weeks:

12/11/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €600.00 ($705.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €624.00 ($734.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €570.00 ($670.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €720.00 ($847.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Kering SA (KER.PA) was given a new €675.00 ($794.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

KER traded up €15.80 ($18.59) on Friday, hitting €572.10 ($673.06). The company had a trading volume of 263,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €581.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €538.70. Kering SA has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

