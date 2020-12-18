Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading 12.5% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.54. 11,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 236,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

