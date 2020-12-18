JustLiquidity (JUL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $123,699.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for approximately $28.48 or 0.00124804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00784834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00165400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00386168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077758 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,406 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars.

