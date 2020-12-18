JUST Stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00787058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00165816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00384776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077141 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

