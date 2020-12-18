Jrs Investments Llc Sells 17,930 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,020,575.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,616 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $717,867.52.

ALTR stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.96. 269,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.