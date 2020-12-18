JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MATE traded down GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 86.83 ($1.13). 54,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.26. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) alerts:

In other JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) news, insider Patrick Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.