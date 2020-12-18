Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) Trading Down 8.6%

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 10,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The stock has a market cap of £4.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.94.

Get Journeo plc (JNEO.L) alerts:

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.11 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community, which captures, processes, and displays essential information to improve journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates through Passenger Systems and Fleet Systems segments. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, camera monitoring system, telematics and driver behavior, and on-board Wi-Fi system for buses; forward facing CCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, and pantograph monitoring for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to coaches and blue light vehicles.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Journeo plc (JNEO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo plc (JNEO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.