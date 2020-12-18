Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) Trading Down 8.6%

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). Approximately 10,021 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

Get Journeo plc (JNEO.L) alerts:

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.11 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community, which captures, processes, and displays essential information to improve journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates through Passenger Systems and Fleet Systems segments. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, camera monitoring system, telematics and driver behavior, and on-board Wi-Fi system for buses; forward facing CCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, and pantograph monitoring for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to coaches and blue light vehicles.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Journeo plc (JNEO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journeo plc (JNEO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.