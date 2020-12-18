JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.30

JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €43.30 ($50.94) and last traded at €42.75 ($50.29), with a volume of 90537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($48.00).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $636.98 million and a PE ratio of 138.31.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

