John Hawkins Purchases 10,000 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) (LON:AEMC) insider John Hawkins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 700 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Hawkins bought 10,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Shares of LON AEMC traded down GBX 5.85 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 686.65 ($8.97). The stock had a trading volume of 13,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 645.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 578.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 420.05 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 706.20 ($9.23). The firm has a market cap of £315.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.13%.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC.L)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

