John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.24 and last traded at $77.21. Approximately 1,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

