Jobchain (JOB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $987.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Jobchain token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $987.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00133666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00774478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00167110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00123852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078137 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,629,759,855 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.