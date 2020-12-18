JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.26

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

