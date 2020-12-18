Jetcoin (JET) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $178,785.83 and approximately $70,156.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00364262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

