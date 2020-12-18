Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.70

Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L)’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) stock traded up GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 523.75 ($6.84). The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 515.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 484.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.73. Jersey Electricity plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 534.85 ($6.99). The stock has a market cap of £60.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94.
Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) Company Profile
