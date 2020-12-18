Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.70

Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L)’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) stock traded up GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Thursday, reaching GBX 523.75 ($6.84). The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 515.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 484.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.73. Jersey Electricity plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 534.85 ($6.99). The stock has a market cap of £60.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

