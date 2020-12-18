Jeffrey Joseph Mccall Sells 10,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Joseph Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.84. 6,440,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,785. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 87.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $360,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

