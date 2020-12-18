Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.00 ($61.18).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

COK stock opened at €44.86 ($52.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87. Cancom SE has a fifty-two week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.22 and a 200-day moving average of €46.35.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.