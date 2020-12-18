Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,550 ($98.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,106.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,377.58. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of £99.08 billion and a PE ratio of 39.74.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.