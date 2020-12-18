JD Coin (JDC) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $78,996.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

