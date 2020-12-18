Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Down 16.3%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) traded down 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 39,632,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 6,690,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 372.81% and a negative return on equity of 659.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

