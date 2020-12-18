Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of JBL opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,570. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

