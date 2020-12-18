Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE JBL opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $625,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,570. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

