Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $300,375.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Allan Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.43. 3,839,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $45.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Jabil by 113.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,548 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $30,304,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 47.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $24,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

