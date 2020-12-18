Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 39,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JBL stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 3,839,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,966. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 621,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 208.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 72,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.9% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 771,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after acquiring an additional 367,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

