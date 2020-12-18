iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.06

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.06 and traded as high as $58.19. iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF shares last traded at $58.12, with a volume of 6,101 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

Get iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:IGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index Fund (the Fund), exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded multimedia networking stocks as represented by the S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.