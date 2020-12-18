iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.02. 14,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

