iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.02. 14,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

