iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.49. 2,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QAT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 397.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 56,353.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period.

