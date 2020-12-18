iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,295 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

